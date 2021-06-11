Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $9.47. Orphazyme A/S shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 297,190 shares.

ORPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.