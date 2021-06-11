PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.01

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $45.62. PetroChina shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 2,449 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

