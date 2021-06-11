Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0036 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $61,606.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00176185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00196307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.01208008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.68 or 1.00023035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,017,141,681 coins and its circulating supply is 749,235,487 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

