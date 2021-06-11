Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00038431 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00238360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035208 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.