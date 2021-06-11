Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $1.81 on Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $60,175.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.00834704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00087475 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

