iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on June 16th

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of INDY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

