Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,687 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

