E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

