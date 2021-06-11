Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

