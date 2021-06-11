Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

