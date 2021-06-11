Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.07.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.