VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 14th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CIL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.66.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.