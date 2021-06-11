VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 14th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.