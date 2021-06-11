VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 26,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

