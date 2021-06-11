VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 26,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
