Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

AGD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.