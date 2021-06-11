Standard Family Office LLC Sells 200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 65.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

