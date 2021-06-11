Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Creative Planning increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

