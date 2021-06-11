Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3,497.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

