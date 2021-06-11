Standard Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

COR opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $3,053,261. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

