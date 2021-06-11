Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,036.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.