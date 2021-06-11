Sei Investments Co. Has $59.30 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.