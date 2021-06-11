Analyzing William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 21.27% 8.27% 0.83%

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.71 $1.38 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $77.33 million 2.21 $14.42 million $1.39 11.53

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for William Penn Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

ESSA Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

