Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

