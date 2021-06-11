Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,596. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.94.

