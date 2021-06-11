South State CORP. Has $597,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $119.50. 14,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

