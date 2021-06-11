iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

IWO stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.95. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

