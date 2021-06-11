Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.