Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 890,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

