Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.03.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

