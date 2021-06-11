Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $574,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

