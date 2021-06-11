Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Shares of SHE opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

