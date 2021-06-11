Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

