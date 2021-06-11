CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $43,323.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00827662 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,537,392 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

