Acumen Capital Lowers mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$14.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Acumen Capital to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

mdf commerce stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.27. 27,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,025. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

