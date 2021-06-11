Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $90.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,141 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,587. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

