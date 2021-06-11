Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SOLVY stock remained flat at $$13.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

