Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.96 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

