Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.