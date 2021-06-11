KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,971 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $40,791.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVHI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

