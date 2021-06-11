Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

