Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

