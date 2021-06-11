Barclays Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $302.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

