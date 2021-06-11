Analyzing DraftKings (DKNG) and Its Competitors

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DraftKings to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million -$1.23 billion -19.44 DraftKings Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -80.69

DraftKings’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DraftKings and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78 DraftKings Competitors 145 830 1573 42 2.58

DraftKings presently has a consensus target price of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.55%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% DraftKings Competitors -260.74% -1,130.46% -47.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings’ competitors have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DraftKings beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

