RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,635 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.41.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.