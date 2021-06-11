Bellevue Group AG Sells 400 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

VRSN opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

