Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 224,853 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 224,853 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

