Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $67.54

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $77,596,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

