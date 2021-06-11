E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 245 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

