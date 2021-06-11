Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,814,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BOH opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

