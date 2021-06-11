Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

